The 13th-ranked Gophers volleyball team dominated from start to finish in a 25-9, 25-17, 25-18 victory over Michigan on Friday night at Maturi Pavilion.

Mckenna Wucherer had 10 kills and Phoebe Awoleye had six blocks for the Gophers (6-5, 2-1 Big Ten), who hit .287 while holding the Wolverines (2-10, 0-3) to a -.023 hitting percentage.

Kylie Murr had 14 digs and Melani Shaffmaster finished with 23 assists, eight digs and four blocks as the Gophers beat Michigan for the 11th time in 12 meetings.

"We've been really pushing this week and I give our team a lot of credit for the way we've been working in practice," coach Keegan Cook said. "We wanted to be better in a lot of spaces, particularly creating some pressure with our serve and being good around the net on some overpasses. I thought we did that tonight."

The Gophers remain at home on Saturday night when the play host to No. 15 Penn State, a match that will be televised on BTN.

Etc.

• The Gophers women's cross-country team finished seventh out of 16 teams at the Joe Piane Invitational in South Bend, Ind. Top-ranked North Carolina State won the meet. Gophers senior Taylor Kreitinger finished in 28th, running 5,000 meters in a lifetime-best 17 minutes, 11.3 seconds. Emma Atkinson was 36th in 17:22.6.

• The Gophers tennis team went 5-1 in singles and 2-1 in doubles at the opening day of the San Diego State Fall Classic I.