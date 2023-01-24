The Gophers volleyball team has been in desperate need of defensive help after a string of graduations and transfers since the end of the season. That help is arriving in a big way.

Kylie Murr, the 2022 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, announced on Instagram that she will transfer from Ohio State and use her final year of eligibility at Minnesota.

The Buckeyes had a slew of graduate players enter the transfer portal because of scholarship issues that got muddied because of the extra year of eligibility many players were granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That unique scenario will provide dynamic, immediate help to the Gophers and new coach Keegan Cook.

The team lost crucial defensive players CC McGraw and Rachel Kilkelly to graduation and, in the wake of Hugh McCutcheon's resignation, watched as Jenna Wenaas transferred to Texas, Carter Booth transferred to Wisconsin and top libero recruit Laney Choboy switched her verbal commitment from the Gophers to Nebraska.

Murr's announcement will bring stability to what became an area of weakness.

She will join a roster that still has deep offensive talent with Big Ten Player of the Year Taylor Landfair and first team All-Big Ten setter Melani Shaffmaster, a club teammate of Murr with Municana Volleyball Club in Indiana.

Murr led the Big Ten last season in digs per set with 4.79 and was even better in conference play with 5.26. The Buckeyes finished 22-10, defeating the Gophers in the NCAA Sweet 16, before losing to national champion Texas in the Elite Eight.