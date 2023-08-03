Former Hopkins standout Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies will visit the Barn on Nov. 19 as a highlight of the Gophers women's non-conference basketball schedule for 2023.

New Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit's season begins Nov. 8 with the first of 11 non-conference games, ten of which are home at Williams Arena. The only road game is at Kentucky.

The Gophers open against Long Island on Nov. 8, then play Chicago State on Nov. 12 and North Dakota State on Nov. 15 before facing UConn.

Huskies coach Geno Auriemma is 1180-156 in 38 seasons, and has won 11 NCAA titles, the last in 2016.

Bueckers, a three-time Star Tribune metro player of the year, missed last season after knee surgery. As a freshman, she was the national player of the year; as a sophomore she led UConn to the NCAA title game, where it lost to South Carolina at Target Center. She tore her left ACL before her junior year.

After facing the Huskies, the Gophers play Cal State on Nov. 22, Stony Brook on Nov. 26, Norfolk State on Nov. 29 and Drake on Dec. 2. Following the Kentucky game Dec. 6, the Gophers play Grambling State on Dec. 13 and Lindenwood on Dec. 21.

The Big Ten schedule hasn't been released.