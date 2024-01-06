The No. 2 Gophers women's hockey team scored three times in the third period to pull away for a 5-3 victory over No. 11 Connecticut on Friday at Ridder Arena.

Abbey Murphy had a goal — her 22nd of the season — and two assists for the Gophers, who were playing for the first time since Dec. 9.

The score was tied 2-2 after two periods before Audrey Wethington and Madeline Wethington each scored in a three-minute span midway through the final period for the Gophers. The Huskies, who were playing for the first time since Dec. 2, got within 4-3 on a goal by Megan Woodworth with 7:37 remaining, but Peyton Hemp restored the Gophers' two-goal lead with a power-play goal with 3:37 to go.

The Gophers (15-3-1) trailed 2-1 late in second period before Maggie Nicholson's goal with 48 seconds left in the period tied the score. Nicholson's goal came 63 seconds after UConn (11-5-2) scored with one second left on their power play to make it 2-1.

Madeline Wethington broke the tie with 11:41 left in the third period before Audrey Wethington made it 4-2 with 8:45 remaining.

The teams, who met just one time previously (Oct. 5, 2005 — a 3-0 Gophers victory at home) will conclude the series at 2 p.m. Saturday.