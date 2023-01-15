5 p.m. Monday vs. Illinois • Williams Arena • BTN, 103.5-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (7-8, 1-4 Big Ten) picked up their first Big Ten victory Thursday in a 70-67 victory at Ohio State. It ended an eight-game losing streak in conference regular-season games dating back to last season. Dawson Garcia tied his career-high with 28 points, including 16 points in the second half against the Buckeyes. But Ta'Lon Cooper's second of two free throws gave Minnesota the lead with 1.7 seconds left. Cooper had 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Gophers, who held Ohio State to 38% shooting, are looking for their first victory against Illinois since Jan. 19, 2019, at home.

Illinois update: The Illini (12-5, 3-3) won their third consecutive game Friday, beating Michigan State 75-66. Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. averaged 22 points and eight rebounds during the three-game win streak, including 25 points and 11 rebounds vs. Nebraska and 24 points vs. Wisconsin. Former Park Center and Baylor big man Dain Dainja also led Illinois with 20 points, seven rebounds and two blocks against Michigan State. Dainja has recorded 15 blocks in his past five games. Illinois has a four-game win streak vs. the Gophers.