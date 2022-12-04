The No. 10 Gophers wrestling team (3-0) will face No. 5 Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys (3-0) have not wrestled since Nov. 18 when they routed Wyoming 34-3 in their home opener.

Oklahoma State is led by legendary head coach John Smith, who is in his 32nd season with a career tally of 465-69-6. His lineup features a solid mix of veterans and young talent with all 10 wrestlers being ranked in the InterMat polls. Three-time NCAA finalist Daton Fix leads the Cowboys, along with fellow All-America wrestlers Dustin Plott, Travis Wittlake and Wyatt Sheets.

The Cowboys have won the previous six meetings. The Gophers' most recent victory was on Nov. 29, 2014.

Among potential marquee matchups: No. 4 Patrick McKee of the Gophers vs. No. 7 Trevor Mastrogiovanni, and No. 7 Brayton Lee vs. No. 10 Kaden Gfeller.

Minnesota hosted the Oklahoma State on Nov. 27, 2021, winning only took three of the 10 bouts in a 23-10 loss.

Whitecaps win first

Patti Marshall scored two power-play goals in the second period to lead the Minnesota Whitecaps to a 4-3 victory over the Metropolitan Riveters in a Premier Hockey Federation game at the Richfield Ice Arena.

The victory was the first for the Whitecaps after four straight losses. Denisa Krizova and Sidney Morin had goals in the opening period for Minnesota, which built a 4-0 lead. Amanda Leveille made 33 saves for the Whitecaps, Eveliina Makinen 26 for the Riveters (2-4).

Records for U swimmers

Gophers freshman Summer Schmit broke her own S9 Para American record in the 200 butterfly preliminaries and again in the finals of the Minnesota Invitational. Her finals time was 2 minutes, 14.48 seconds.

Also on the fourth day of the meet — billed as the fastest invitational in college swimming — at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, freshman Drew Bennett of Minnesota took first (343.50) in platform diving. Bennett won the 3-meter board event Friday. His score (363.3) was six points ahead of the field.

Kaiser Neverman of the Gophers broke the program record in the 200 butterfly (1:42.96) and Max McHugh, the defending NCAA champion in the 200 breaststroke, finished second in that event in 1:52.77.

Chris Nagy was second (14:52.62) in the men's 1,650 freestyle and Gophers teammate Bar Soloveychik third (14:53.49).