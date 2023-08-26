There's nothing like a little test of faith to break in a new relationship.

Keegan Cook got his early in the first match of his career as Gophers volleyball coach after Texas Christian came out and stole the first set at Maturi Pavilion, refusing to be pushed around by a hyped crowd and rebuilt Minnesota roster.

Faith tested, faith rewarded.

The No. 7 Gophers steadied themselves to win their season opener, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23.

They showcased the new and the familiar. Mckenna Wucherer, the sophomore with something to prove, led the team with 16 kills and 17 points. Lydia Grote had the kind of debut you hope for on the attack. The Cal transfer hit .308 and with 11 kills.

If Taylor Landfair wasn't her effective self, it wasn't for lack of effort. She finished with 13 kills on a team-high 45 attempts and posted eight digs.

Kylie Murr showed her bona fides. The reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Ohio State transfer had 27 digs and added seven assists for good measure. Melani Shaffmaster turned defense to offense. Wearing a bulky knee brace, she pirouetted to find herself under arcing passes, and searched for the right time to attack. She finished with 36 assists and 4 kills.

The Gophers righted themselves by processing in real time. Late in the second set, a loose ball landed between Wucherer, Murr and Julia Hanson. The back row had been shaky, so the three shared quick words of fault, stepped away and then reconvened to go over it one more time.

And what of Cook's coaching personality? He moved around the sidelines with hands behind his back as if in a labyrinth, tucked his head with a shake at service errors, gently high-stepped behind Murr as she chased loose balls, and didn't mind raising his eyebrows for an extended glance at lead referee Christina Fiebich after the Gophers won three consecutive challenges.

If the result was as hoped, it wasn't without nerves. The first set was an example of diminishing returns. After the crowd was properly hyped following team introductions, the Gophers raced out to a 4-1 lead, looking comfortable and in control as Grote starred on the attack.

But the Horned Frogs had a transfer of their own. Melanie Parra, who spent the last two seasons with Texas, took over. She did everything for TCU in the first set — finishing with seven kills, three aces, a block assist and a set-high 10.5 points.

It left a giddy home crowd on edge, but it didn't last.

The focus may have been on the Gophers and TCU, but it was the second match of the day in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge at the Pavilion.

No. 2 Wisconsin showed why they are, once again, favorites to win the conference and national title contenders. With a small, vocal group of fans providing support, the Badgers destroyed No. 15 Baylor, 25-20, 25-13, 20-25, 25-17.

Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield led an envious collection of talent, including in-conference transfers Temi Thomas-Ailara (Northwestern) and former Gopher Carter Booth.

Cook and his staff sat above the court, outside the coaches offices, during the first two sets of that match — ostensibly scouting Baylor, their opponent Saturday night. But they also got a glimpse at the ruthless efficiency of the four-time defending Big Ten champs. They'll play just once, in Madison in October.

Not that the Gophers are looking that far ahead, like any good relationship it's good to take things a day, or game, at a time.