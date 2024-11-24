Gophers

St. Cloud State ends Gophers women’s hockey team’s seven-game winning streak

Sanni Ahola made 38 saves as the Huskies earned a split of the home-and-home series by winning in St. Cloud.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 24, 2024 at 4:56AM
Gophers women's hockey coach Brad Frost in October 2022. (Tony Scott)

Brieja Parent and Avery Farrell each had a goal and an assist and Sanni Ahola made 38 saves to lead No. 9 St. Cloud State women’s hockey team to a 3-1 home victory over the No. 3 Gophers on Saturday and a split of the home-and-home series.

The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Gophers (9-4-1, 5-4-1 WCHA), who defeated the Huskies 5-2 on Friday at Ridder Arena.

“Unfortunately, this one got away from us,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “One-nothing going into the third and we gave up a couple of quick ones. Then we made a push to give us a chance, but credit St. Cloud, they defended well and their goaltending was excellent.”

After a scoreless first period, which saw the Gophers outshoot the Huskies 23-8, St. Cloud State took a 1-0 lead midway through the second period on a goal by Abby Promersberger.

Farrell and Parent scored 80 seconds apart early in the third period to give the Huskies (7-4-1, 6-3-1) a 3-0 lead.

Natalie Mlynkova scored with 13½ minutes remaining to get the Gophers within 3-1. But that was the only goal against Ahola as St. Cloud State won despite getting outshot 39-28.

After going 2-for-3 on the power-play on Friday, the Gophers were 0-for-3 on Saturday.

The Gophers are idle next weekend. They play at St. Thomas on Dec. 6-7. The Huskies play a nonconference series next weekend at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y.

about the writer

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See More

