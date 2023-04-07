Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Gophers softball team will return home for a three-game series against the Big Ten-leading Indiana Hoosiers. This is the first time the two teams have competed since the 2021 season.

The first game of the series will be at 5 p.m. Friday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.

The Hoosiers (29-9, 8-0 Big Ten) have won 25 straight games — the longest winning streak in Indiana program history. Minnesota (21-14, 2-4) won two of three games against Penn State at home last weekend.

NAHL playoffs back at Fogerty Arena

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) announced the format for the 2023 Robertson Cup playoffs and national championship, which for the fifth year in a row be played at Fogerty Arena in Blaine from May 19-23.

The Robertson Cup is awarded to the NAHL playoff champion of the NAHL.

"Last year's Robertson Cup was another fantastic event and we saw another huge crowd for the championship game," NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld said.

"The atmosphere we have been able to create is one that the participating teams, the scouts, and the fans can all enjoy and remember, so the decision to continue the event at Fogarty Arena was an easy one."

The four NAHL divisional playoff champions will advance to Fogarty Arena and be seeded. The No. 1 and 4 seeds and the No 2 and 3 seeds will play best-of-three semifinal series starting May 19.

The two series winners will advance to a winner-take-all championship game May 23.

The four current division leaders are the Austin Bruins, Maryland Black Bears, Oklahoma Warriors and Wisconsin Windigo.

Etc.