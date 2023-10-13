Izzy Brown scored in the third minute, Sadie Harper scored in the 78th and the Gophers soccer team beat Ohio State 2-0 at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium on Thursday.

Sophia Boman assisted on both goals, while Megan Plaschko made five saves for the Gophers (6-4-4, 2-3-2 Big Ten) for her 26th career shutout.

"It was an awesome team win, which was huge, and it was so much fun," Plaschko said.

The Gophers return for their last home game on Sunday to face Nebraska, with eight seniors to be honored before the match.

• The Gophers women's basketball game against Connecticut on Nov. 19 at Williams Arena was moved up two hours to 4 p.m. It will still be televised on FS1.