Izzy Brown scored in the third minute, Sadie Harper scored in the 78th and the Gophers soccer team beat Ohio State 2-0 at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium on Thursday.
Sophia Boman assisted on both goals, while Megan Plaschko made five saves for the Gophers (6-4-4, 2-3-2 Big Ten) for her 26th career shutout.
"It was an awesome team win, which was huge, and it was so much fun," Plaschko said.
The Gophers return for their last home game on Sunday to face Nebraska, with eight seniors to be honored before the match.
• The Gophers women's basketball game against Connecticut on Nov. 19 at Williams Arena was moved up two hours to 4 p.m. It will still be televised on FS1.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Hamilton scores winner, Jack Hughes adds two as Devils down Red Wings 4-3
Dougie Hamilton snapped a third-period tie, Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Thursday night in the season opener for each team.
Sports
Farabee, Konecny score early as the Flyers spoil debut of Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent, 4-2
Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny scored in the first period, Carter Hart stopped 31 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Thursday night in the opener for two teams looking to rebound from disappointing seasons.
Gophers
Gophers soccer shuts out Ohio State 2-0 in second-to-last home game
Megan Plaschko made five saves for her 26th career shutout.
Sports
Lexi Thompson holds her own on PGA Tour in Las Vegas. Beau Hossler sets the pace
Lexi Thompson kept a rough round from getting worse and wound up holding her own Thursday in the Shriners Children's Open until darkness kept her from finishing.
Gophers
Gophers' passing struggles are especially aggravating for their fans
Among the 133 teams playing at the FBS level, the Gophers rank near the bottom in several passing categories. It isn't a new problem for the Gophers under P.J. Fleck.