Christa VanLoon and Khyah Harper scored their first goals of the season, Sophia Romine added a goal late and the Gophers soccer team concluded its 2023 campaign with a winning record after beating Purdue 3-1 in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Gophers finish 7-6-4 overall and 3-5-2 in Big Ten play, one of three teams tied for ninth with 11 points. Only the top eight teams in the conference advance to next week's Big Ten tournament.

"Our goal is to be contending for the NCAA tournament and being in the Big Ten tournament, so that's what we will be working toward starting in the offseason for next fall," Gophers coach Erin Chastain said.

VanLoon scored in the 35th minute and Harper in the 50th. The Gophers lost Abi Frandsen to a red card in the 18-yard box in the 84th minute, and the Boilermakers (3-13-2, 0-8-2) pulled within 2-1 on Emily Mathews' penalty kick. But Romine restored the Gophers' two-goal lead with her sixth goal of the season, off an assist from Harper.