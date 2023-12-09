For the second consecutive year and third time in five years, a Gophers football player was named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America team.

Senior safety Tyler Nubin on Friday night was named to the Walter Camp All-America second team, matching the honors that Gophers center John Michael Schmitz and running back Mohamed Ibrahim earned last year. Nubin is the first defensive player for the Gophers to be named to a Camp All-America team since safety Antoine Winfield Jr. received first-team honors in 2019.

A St. Charles, Ill., native, Nubin set the Gophers career interception record with 13, finishing with five this season and capped with the record-breaker in the regular-season finale against Wisconsin. Nubin also ranked second on the team with 53 tackles, third with four pass breakups and added a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Earlier this week, Nubin was named first-team All-America by Pro Football Focus and was named PFF's top defensive back. He received first-team All-America honors from The Athletic and second-team All-America honors from 247Sports/CBS.

Notre Dame's Alt, ex-Gopher Bishop make first team

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt, a former Totino-Grace standout from North Oaks, and West Virginia defensive back Beanie Bishop, a former Gopher, received first-team All-America honors by the Walter Camp Foundation. Alt was a second-team selection in 2022. Bishop transferred to West Virginia from Minnesota after the 2022 season.