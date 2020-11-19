The Gophers will be looking for their second victory of the season and Purdue will be looking to rebound from its first loss of 2020 when the teams meet Friday night at TCF Bank Stadium.
For live statistics during the game, you can tap here.
Our game day coverage includes a Live Blog, where you can see what our writers are saying about the game and get updates from around college football as well as up-to-the-minute statistics from the stadium.
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
TV: BTN. Radio: 100.3 FM, Satellite
Megan Ryan's game prediction. (Coming Friday)
Megan Ryan's Big Ten power rankings
Star Tribune Gophers writers on Twitter:
Rosters: Gophers | Purdue (Click on player names for stats and news updates)
2020 schedules, results: Gophers | Purdue
Team statistics: Gophers | Purdue
Go deep: Star Tribune coverage highlights:
Ready or not, freshmen getting playing time
Virus gives Howard a chance to play
Fleck coping with poor start after years of success
Petty Iowa coach part of college football's charm