The Gophers will be looking for their second victory of the season and Purdue will be looking to rebound from its first loss of 2020 when the teams meet Friday night at TCF Bank Stadium.

For live statistics during the game, you can tap here.

Our game day coverage includes a Live Blog, where you can see what our writers are saying about the game and get updates from around college football as well as up-to-the-minute statistics from the stadium.

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

TV: BTN. Radio: 100.3 FM, Satellite

Megan Ryan's game prediction. (Coming Friday)

Megan Ryan's Big Ten power rankings

Saturday's games to watch

Star Tribune Gophers writers on Twitter:

Megan Ryan | Chip Scoggins

Rosters: Gophers | Purdue (Click on player names for stats and news updates)

2020 schedules, results: Gophers | Purdue

Team statistics: Gophers | Purdue

College football scoreboard

Go deep: Star Tribune coverage highlights:

Ready or not, freshmen getting playing time

Virus gives Howard a chance to play

Fleck coping with poor start after years of success

Petty Iowa coach part of college football's charm