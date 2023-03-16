The Gophers baseball team scored five runs in the sixth inning and five more in the eighth to edge Gonzaga 10-8 at U.S. Bank Stadium, ending a four-game losing streak. Brady Jurgella was 3-for-5 for Minnesota (3-15) with two RBI and Boston Merila 3-for-4 with two RBI. Merila's RBI single in the eighth broke an 8-all tie with the Bulldogs (3-12).

UMD men seeded sixth, women second in Elite Eight of Division II

The Minnesota Duluth men's basketball team (26-9) was seeded No. 6 in the NCAA Division II tournament's Elite Eight bracket. UMD will play No. 3 seed Black Hills State at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., at noon on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs won the Central Regional as the sixth seed. Black Hills State (28-5) also was a sixth seed in its regional, the South Central.

• The UMD women's basketball team (30-3) was seeded No. 2 in the women's Elite Eight. The Bulldogs will play No. 7 Assumption (27-5) at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Mo.

Etc.