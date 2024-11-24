Gophers

Brody Ziemer breaks third-period tie as Gophers men’s hockey sweeps Notre Dame

Jimmy Snuggerud had two goals against the Irish and assisted on Ziemer’s winner with 6:45 to play.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 24, 2024 at 4:32AM
The Gophers' Brodie Ziemer skates against Bemidji State earlier this month at 3M Arena at Mariucci. (Craig Lassig)

Jimmy Snuggerud had two goals and an assist and Brody Ziemer scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period to lead the No. 4 Gophers men’s hockey team to a 5-3 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.

Snuggerud scored twice in a six-minute span to give the Gophers (12-2, 6-0 Big Ten) a 3-1 lead but the Irish (5-9, 1-7) scored twice in the final six minutes of the period to tie the score 3-3 going into the third period.

Ziemer’s goal — assisted by Snuggerud and Sam Rinzel — broke the tie with 6 minutes, 45 seconds remaining.

“We deserved the win tonight,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “We got ourselves in a little trouble and Notre Dame got back in it with our two mistakes. We were having a dominating period and could have really put the game away, but that’s hockey and we found ourselves in a tied hockey game.

“I give our guys credit; we came back and played our tails off. Now we go home and let’s hope we get some home cooking and let our fans get a chance to watch.”

Mike Koster’s empty-netter with 11 seconds left clinched the victory for the Gophers.

The Gophers outshot the Irish 39-23 but were just 1-for-6 on the power play after going 3-for-5 on Friday, when the Gophers beat the Irish 6-3.

Axel Kumlin had a goal and two assists for the Irish.

The Gophers, who have had just one home game since Nov. 3, will play their next three series — against Alaska, Michigan and Michigan State — at home.

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

