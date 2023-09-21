Gophers-Northwestern: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Is Northwestern the worst team in Power Five? What do Gophers say?
The firing of longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald in July for alleged hazing within his program marked a low point for Northwestern. But the struggles on the field existed before the scandal.
After 'failure' in loss, Gophers hope to grow their game vs. Northwestern
Among the failures in the loss to North Carolina: Giving up too many big plays, not converting offensive chances and other things coach P.J. Fleck said could have been done 'way better.'
Gophers running back pipeline keeps humming with top Illinois recruit
Jaydon Wright has scored three touchdowns in a game twice this season and been a standout on defense. He's a big fan of how the Gophers feature their running game.
Gophers' to-do list: Settle in Kaliakmanis, more explosive plays
The Gophers have yet to produce a gain of 30 or more yards, and the path toward fixing that starts with sophomore quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.
Morgan, Sori-Marin back with Gophers football as volunteer analysts
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck welcomed two of his former leaders back into the fold after each got a taste of the NFL as undrafted free agents.
Gophers uniform dust-up: Fans tell Fleck they don't like all-black look
The Gophers wore black helmets, black jerseys and black pants for their Sept. 9 game against Eastern Michigan. That look didn't sit well with those who prefer maroon and gold.
Gophers
Big Ten power rankings: Here's the impact of that Gophers loss
There are six undefeated teams remaining in the Big Ten, a group that no longer includes Minnesota after its loss at North Carolina. But not all of them are ahead of the Gophers.
Gophers
Gophers weren't blown out by North Carolina, but plenty went wrong
Gophers Football Insider: Coach P.J. Fleck offered a solid summary on the 31-13 loss. "People open downfield, dropped balls, tipped balls, balls that were inaccurate. We also missed explosive plays, and we were still in the game."
Gophers
Ohio State-Notre Dame winner? Find out in Randy Johnson's Big Ten picks
The Big Ten schedule heats up with two Top 25 matchups and an interesting test for Michigan against a team that usually isn't undefeated.
Gophers
Saturday's college football feast has enough to last the whole day
College football insider: Florida State vs. Clemson; Colorado vs. Oregon, Ohio State vs. Notre Dame and Penn State vs. Iowa to name a few.
