Northwestern interim head coach David Braun is a former defensive coordinator at North Dakota State.

Gophers-Northwestern: Things to know before and during the game

33 minutes ago
Northwestern interim coach David Braun took over the team after longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired in July over alleged hazing in the program.

Is Northwestern the worst team in Power Five? What do Gophers say?

6:38am
The firing of longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald in July for alleged hazing within his program marked a low point for Northwestern. But the struggles on the field existed before the scandal.
Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis bobbled the ball under pressure from North Carolina on Saturday.

After 'failure' in loss, Gophers hope to grow their game vs. Northwestern

September 18
Among the failures in the loss to North Carolina: Giving up too many big plays, not converting offensive chances and other things coach P.J. Fleck said could have been done 'way better.'
Gophers recruit Jaydon Wright is a 6-foot, 220-pound senior who is thriving in his final season at Bishop McNamara high school in Illinois.

Gophers running back pipeline keeps humming with top Illinois recruit

September 20
Jaydon Wright has scored three touchdowns in a game twice this season and been a standout on defense. He's a big fan of how the Gophers feature their running game.
Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis got pulled down by North Carolina defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan in Saturday’s 31-13 loss in Chapel Hill, N.C

Gophers' to-do list: Settle in Kaliakmanis, more explosive plays

September 20
The Gophers have yet to produce a gain of 30 or more yards, and the path toward fixing that starts with sophomore quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.
Gophers linebacker Maverick Baranowski (6) and teammates celebrated a sack against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 9.

Morgan, Sori-Marin back with Gophers football as volunteer analysts

September 18
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck welcomed two of his former leaders back into the fold after each got a taste of the NFL as undrafted free agents.
The Gophers wore all-back uniforms against Eastern Michigan in their second game of the season.

Gophers uniform dust-up: Fans tell Fleck they don't like all-black look

September 19
The Gophers wore black helmets, black jerseys and black pants for their Sept. 9 game against Eastern Michigan. That look didn't sit well with those who prefer maroon and gold.
September 18
North Carolina defensive back Alijah Huzzie (28) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) on Saturday.

Big Ten power rankings: Here's the impact of that Gophers loss

There are six undefeated teams remaining in the Big Ten, a group that no longer includes Minnesota after its loss at North Carolina. But not all of them are ahead of the Gophers.
September 18
Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) was pulled down by North Carolina defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan during the second half Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Gophers weren't blown out by North Carolina, but plenty went wrong

Gophers Football Insider: Coach P.J. Fleck offered a solid summary on the 31-13 loss. "People open downfield, dropped balls, tipped balls, balls that were inaccurate. We also missed explosive plays, and we were still in the game."
9:26am
Joe Alt, right, a Notre Dame tackle from Totino Grace, blocked Ohio State's Tyler Friday when the teams met Sept. 3, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State-Notre Dame winner? Find out in Randy Johnson's Big Ten picks

The Big Ten schedule heats up with two Top 25 matchups and an interesting test for Michigan against a team that usually isn't undefeated.
59 minutes ago
Deion Sanders has Colorado off to a 3-0 start with wins against TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State. Next comes Saturday’s showdown at No. 10 Oregon.

Saturday's college football feast has enough to last the whole day

College football insider: Florida State vs. Clemson; Colorado vs. Oregon, Ohio State vs. Notre Dame and Penn State vs. Iowa to name a few.