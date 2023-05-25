A little over one month since the University of Minnesota tennis program was forced to cancel its season because of injuries, the team announced a change in coaches.

Lois Arterberry, who spent the past two seasons as women's tennis coach at St. Thomas, will replace Catrina Thompson, the U announced Wednesday.

No reason was given for Thompson's departure and she could not be reached for comment.

"I am excited to work with this awesome group of women and bring passion and fire to the tennis program," Arterberry said in a statement. "I will work tirelessly to bring this program success in the classroom and in competition."

Thompson's tenure with the Gophers lasted six seasons. Her teams went 69-66 overall and 24-40 in Big Ten matches — that included an 0-11 record this season as the team failed to fill a complete roster, and often had to forfeit several matches each meet, because of a seemingly endless string of injuries.

"This year was a lot of pressure because if anyone has an off day it's going to be tough to win the match," Thompson said in April. "I just give our players so much credit just with the way they handled the different adversity that's been thrown at us."

Arterberry led St. Thomas for two seasons as the school transitioned to Division I play in the Summit League. She posted a 6-29 record. This season junior Marthe Degeorges was named to the all-Summit League team as she went 10-5 as the Tommies' No. 1 singles player.

Colby Carlson, who spent the past two years as an assistant for Arterberry after 14 seasons at St. Scholastica, will take over as the St. Thomas women's coach.

U hammer throwers off to NCAAs

Gophers junior Kostas Zaltos won the NCAA west preliminary hammer throw with a toss of 74.42 meters while grad transfer Jake Kubiatowicz, of North St. Paul, finished fifth (69.73m). Both qualify for the NCAA championships next month in Austin, Texas.