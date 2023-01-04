MADISON, Wis. – Gophers basketball coach Ben Johnson watched his team take control briefly in the first half Tuesday right before Wisconsin's leading scorer and rebounder Tyler Wahl left the game after rolling his ankle.

All signs pointed toward the Gophers possibly taking advantage of Wahl sitting the rest of the game, but that wasn't enough to keep the rival Badgers down.

For the fifth consecutive game, the Gophers lost in the Border Battle rivalry on the hardwood Tuesday night in a 63-60 against the No. 14 Badgers at the Kohl Center.

Ta'Lon Cooper, Dawson Garcia and Jamison Battle combined for 43 points, but the Gophers (6-7, 0-3) committed 20 turnovers and came up short down the stretch trying to win their first Big Ten game this season.

The Gophers haven't won in Madison since a 59-52 victory on Jan. 3, 2019. Their last win in the series was three years ago at home, so this is slowly turning into a one-sided matchup.

That isn't surprising since Johnson is in rebuilding mode in his second year as Minnesota's coach after finishing in last place in the Big Ten in 2021-22. Meanwhile, Wisconsin (11-2, 3-0) won its second regular season conference title in three years last season.

Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl combined for 33 points Tuesday for the Badgers, who saw their 15-point second-half lead cut to 63-60 with Cooper's layup with 28 seconds left.

Crowl, an Eagan native, missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but his teammates bailed him out with a steal on Minnesota's final possession.

Against power conference opponents this season, the Gophers dropped to 0-6, including the first five games by an average margin of nearly 16 points. That meant Tuesday's narrow defeat was a step in the right direction.

Another blowout looked to be the same fate early Tuesday when the Gophers opened the game 1-for-9 from the field with three turnovers, but they took a 13-9 lead after Braeden Carrington and Battle capped an 11-2 run.

Wahl, a Lakeville native, went to the locker room with an ankle injury around the 11-minute mark in the first half. The Badgers didn't get fazed ending the first half on a 23-13 run to lead by six points at halftime.

Crowl, who finished with 17 points, threw down an emphatic dunk for a 47-32 lead early in the second half, but the Gophers quickly answered with a three-point play from Garcia.

After being outhustled in the opening period, the Gophers crashed the offensive boards with a purpose and turned up their defense to get back into the game. Battle's back-to-back three-pointers silenced the opposing crowd midway through the second half. But his layup off a steal cut it to 54-53 with 8:34 to play.

Wisconsin was held scoreless for four minutes, but another big dunk from Crowl gave his team a five-point advantage. Battle then lost the ball on the ensuing possession giving him his sixth turnover.

Crowl and Wahl are the only Minnesota natives on Wisconsin's roster this season. For the first time in several years, the Gophers have more Minnesotans than their rival Badgers with eight scholarship players, including six players in the rotation.

This border rivalry clearly meant a lot on both sides. Crowl said this week that he grew up a Gophers fans, but "there's no love there" now that he's playing for Wisconsin.

The Gophers had a 12-day break between games after last week's contest against Alcorn State was canceled due to weather-related travel issues. They had nearly two weeks between games in December last year after a cancelation and the results weren't pretty.

The momentum from a three-game win streak going into 2022 evaporated with four straight losses in Big Ten play last January. The Gophers snapped a five-game losing streak this season with wins vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Chicago State in December, but Tuesday's loss showed how much a final nonconference tune-up possibly could've helped.