Abbey Murphy's power-play goal broke a third-period tie and the fifth-ranked Gophers women's hockey team held on for a 4-3 WCHA victory over Minnesota State Mankato on Friday night at Ridder Arena.

Murphy's goal with 6 minutes, 48 seconds remaining came after the Mavericks rallied from a 3-0 deficit with three consecutive goals.

The goal was the second of the game for Murphy, whose second-period goal gave the Gophers (19-5-1, 13-5-1 WCHA) a 2-0 lead. Peyton Hemp scored — assisted by Murphy and Emma Kreisz — to make it 3-0.

The Mavericks (10-16, 4-15) tied it with three goals in a seven-minute span. Two from Jamie Nelson, a senior from Andover, and the other was on the power play from Jenessa Gazdik, assisted by Nelson.

The Mavericks went on the power-play in the final two minutes but couldn't get the tying goal. The Mavericks outshot the Gophers 10-6 in the third period. For the game, the Mavericks outshot the Gophers 27-23.

The Mavericks converted one of four power-play chances while the Gophers were 2-for-2 in beating the Mavericks for the third time in as many meetings this season.

The home-and-home series will conclude in Mankato on Saturday.