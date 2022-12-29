GOPHERS MEN'S HOCKEY GAMEDAY

3 p.m. Thursday vs. U.S. Under-18 team at 3M Arena at Mariucci • BTN+

Gophers update: This exhibition is the first game for the Gophers since Dec. 10. The Gophers (15-5), who are ranked No. 3 and won four consecutive games, are without leading scorers Jimmy Snuggerud (27 points) and Logan Cooley (25 points), and defensemen Ryan Chesley and Luke Mittelstadt, who are playing for the U.S. in the world junior tournament in Canada. ... The Gophers lead Division I in scoring with 86 goals in 20 games. ... Goalie Justen Close is 12-5 with a 2.16 GAA and .918 save percentage in 17 games. ... The Gophers will also play an exhibition at Bemidji State on Saturday.

U.S. Under-18 update: The U.S. U-18 team, based in Plymouth, Mich., has a 24-5 record, which includes an 11-1 record against college teams. The team is 10-0 against D-I teams — including victories over Michigan State, Notre Dame and St. Thomas. Its only loss to a college team was to Bethel, 4-2, on Oct. 15. ... The team, coached by former Nashville Predators assistant coach Dan Muse, has five Minnesotans on its roster — Austin Burnevik (Blaine), Beckett Hendrickson (Minnetonka), Oliver Moore (Mounds View), Carsen Musser (Sherburn) and Danny Nelson (Maple Grove). Hendrickson and Moore have committed to play for the Gophers. ... Boston College commit Gabe Perreault leads the team with 48 points (23 goals, 25 assists). Moore has 17 goals and 20 assists. ... Musser and Trey Augustine have shared the goaltending duties. Augustine, who has committed to Michigan State, is 12-0-2 with a 2.10 GAA in 14 games, while Musser is 8-3 with a 3.31 GAA in 14 games. Augustine is playing in the world junior tournament. ... U-18 will play at North Dakota on Saturday.