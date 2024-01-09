A hat trick from Jimmy Snuggerud and two goals by Rhett Pitlick sparked the No. 10 Gophers past No. 20 Colorado 6-2 at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Monday night to split the two-game series.

Snuggerud — in his second game since returning from helping Team USA win the gold medal in the World Junior Hockey tournament in Sweden — scored twice Sunday in Minnesota's 6-4 loss to the Tigers on Sunday and continued filling the net in the rematch. He collected two goals in the second period to nudge the Gophers (10-6-4) to a 3-1 lead.

After Colorado College (11-7-1) cut the lead to 3-2 on Ryan Beck's goal at 5:28 of the third period, the Gophers pulled away with three unanswered goals — Pitlick scoring twice at 8:35 and 10:05, followed by Snuggerud completing his hat trick at 11:43.

Goaltender Justen Close made 28 saves for the Gophers. Kaidan Mbereko started for Colorado College and made 29 saves; Henry Wilder replaced Mbereko in the third period and stopped all nine shots he faced.