Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson filled the final scholarship for the 2024-25 season after receiving a commitment Saturday from Toledo transfer and former Oregon State recruit Tyler Cochran.

Cochran, who averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season, gives the Gophers seven newcomers for next season, including five transfers.

The 6-2, 225-pound Bolingbrook, Ill., native is a sixth-year senior after playing for Northern Illinois, Ball State and Toledo in his first five seasons. He has 111 games, including 68 starts in his career.

Last season, Cochran bounced back after missing most of the 2023-24 season with toe injury to earn All-Mid-American Conference second team and co-defensive player of the year honors. He shot 49.5% from the field, 36% from three-point range and led the league with 1.9 steals per game.

Johnson's backcourt lost two starters with point guard Elijah Hawkins transferring to Texas Tech and Cam Christie being drafted in the second round of Thursday's NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.

But the Gophers return senior Mike Mitchell Jr. and add Cochran to a senior-laden group of transfers, including Lu'Cye Patterson (Charlotte), Brennan Rigsby (Oregon), Caleb Williams (Macalester) and Femi Odukale (New Mexico State).

Summer practices started two weeks ago for the Gophers, who welcomed back leading scorer Dawson Garcia from a 19-win NIT team last season.