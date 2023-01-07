GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Saturday: 11 a.m. vs. Nebraska • Big Ten Network, 100.3-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (6-7, 0-3 Big Ten) are looking for their first Big Ten win of the season, with Illinois the only other Big Ten team winless in conference play. Minnesota hasn't started league play 0-4 since the 2015-16 season. The Gophers were upset-minded Tuesday, nearly erasing a 15-point deficit before falling 63-60 at No. 14 Wisconsin. Ta'Lon Cooper, Jamison Battle and Dawson Garcia combined for 43 points, but the team committed a season-high 20 turnovers leading to 21 points for the Badgers. Minnesota's last home game was a 58-55 win against Chicago State on Dec. 22.

Nebraska update: The Cornhuskers (8-7, 1-3) picked up their first Big Ten win, 66-50 on Dec. 29 against Iowa at home. They nearly had another conference win at home but dropped a 65-62 game on Dec. 10 against Purdue in overtime. Fred Hoiberg seems to have a much-improved squad in his fourth season as Nebraska's coach. A signature win came earlier this season at then-No. 7 Creighton on the road. Senior Derrick Walker leads Nebraska in points (13.7) and rebounds (8.2). North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel is averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.