GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

8 p.m. Wednesday vs. Indiana • Big Ten Network, 100.3-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (7-11, 1-7 Big Ten) are vying for their first Big Ten win at home this season after dropping games against Michigan, Illinois, Nebraska and Purdue. In Sunday's 60-56 loss at Michigan, the Gophers held the Wolverines to 37% shooting from the field,but allowed 23 points off 15 turnovers. Leading scorer Dawson Garcia, who had 13 points and seven turnovers, suffered an ankle injury late in the second half. Garcia's questionable for Wednesday's game. Jamison Battle, who was dealing with a back injury, bounced back with 14 points Sunday after a scoreless game in a 61-39 loss Jan. 19 at home to Purdue.

Indiana update: The Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4) were favorites to win the Big Ten in the preseason projections, but three straight losses to Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State took them out of contention at the start of league play. Injuries to Minnesota native Race Thompson (knee) and Xavier Johnson (foot) hurt Indiana's depth. But Thompson returned in Sunday's win against Michigan State. Senior standout big man Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers to three consecutive victories, which included 35 points vs. Illinois and 31 points and 15 rebounds vs. the Spartans.