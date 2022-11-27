GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

6 p.m. Monday at Virginia Tech • ESPN2, KFAN 100.3-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (4-2) went 1-1 in the SoCal Challenge over Thanksgiving week in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. They escaped Cal Baptist 62-61 in overtime last Monday. Despite cutting a 22-point deficit in half in the championship game, the Gophers fell 71-62 against UNLV on Wednesday. Jamison Battle made his season debut averaging 14 points in two games, but he still needs time to get comfortable coming off foot surgery. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup Monday night at Virginia Tech is the first of four straight Gophers games vs. major conference opponents, including the Dec. 4 Big Ten opener at Purdue.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies (6-1) nearly lost their second game to an in-state major opponent Friday before pulling out a 69-64 win against Charleston Southern at home. They suffered a 77-75 loss Nov. 20 against Charleston on a last-second three-pointer in the Charleston Classic title game. Virginia Tech has already beaten a Big Ten opponent this season in a 61-59 win against Penn State in the Charleston Classic. Sophomore guard Sean Pedulla leads the Hokies with 17.1 points and 4.3 assists per game. Senior Justyn Mutts is averaging 12.0 points, 9.0 assists and 4.2 assists.