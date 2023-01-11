GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Thursday: 5:30 p.m. at Ohio State • FS1, 103.5-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (6-8, 0-4 Big Ten) are the only Big Ten team without a conference win. They have struggled in January the last phree seasons with a 3-14 record from 2020-23, including 1-6 in January last season. Ben Johnson's first season also finished with five straight Big Ten losses, including the conference tournament. So the Gophers are trying to end a nine-game conference slide. Dawson Garcia and Jamison Battle combined for 39 points Saturday, but they suffered an 81-79 loss against Nebraska..

Ohio State update: The Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2) haven't been the same team since starting big man Zed Key went down with a shoulder injury last Thursday in a Jan. 5 loss against Purdue. The Buckeyes got a combined 43 points from Brice Sensabaugh and Justice Sueing in the next game without Key, but they still fell 80-73 vs. Maryland. Key was averaging 12.4 points, a team-high 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks this. His status for Thursday's game is uncertain, but Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann told local reporters he could be back soon.