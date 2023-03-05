6:30 p.m. Sunday vs. Wisconsin • Williams Arena • FS1, 100.3-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (8-20, 2-16 Big Ten) end the regular season trying to win consecutive conference games for the first time this season. They ended a 12-game losing streak and picked up their first Big Ten home win Thursday in a 75-74 victory against Rutgers on a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Jamison Battle. Battle scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half, including four of his six three-pointers. The Gophers will be looking for their first win in the Border Battle against Wisconsin since March 5, 2020, at home. Their 63-60 loss in Madison on Jan. 3 was the fifth straight loss in the series.

Wisconsin update: The Badgers (16-13, 8-11), sitting firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble, nearly kept Purdue from winning the Big Ten's outright regular-season title in a 63-61 loss in Madison on Thursday night. They got a season-high 19 points from Max Klesmit, but Minnesota natives Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl combined to shoot just 3-for-16 from the floor. Wahl suffered an ankle injury in the first meeting with the Gophers this season, but Crowl picked up for his absence with 17 points and five rebounds in the January matchup.