Gophers men's basketball attendance numbers for the first eight home games of the season.

Date Opponent Announced attendance/Tickets scanned

Nov. 7 Western Michigan 8,119/3,147

Nov. 11 St. Francis Brooklyn 8,232/3,591

Nov. 14 DePaul 8,426/3,444

Nov. 17 Central Michigan 8,096/3,031

Dec. 8 Michigan 10,004/5,872

Dec. 11 Mississippi State 8,664/3,256

Dec. 14 Arkansas Pine-Bluff 8,127/2,584

Dec. 22 Chicago State 8,736/1,577

Gophers' yearly average announced attendance

2022-23 — 8,551 (through eight games)

2021-22 — 10,267

2020-21 — None (COVID restrictions)

2019-20 — 10,232

2018-19 — 10,774

2017-18 — 11,850

2016-17 — 10,309

2015-16 — 11,479

2014-15 — 12,188

2013-14 — 11,255

2012-13 — 12,580

2011-12 — 11,794