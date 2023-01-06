Gophers men's basketball attendance numbers for the first eight home games of the season.
Date Opponent Announced attendance/Tickets scanned
Nov. 7 Western Michigan 8,119/3,147
Nov. 11 St. Francis Brooklyn 8,232/3,591
Nov. 14 DePaul 8,426/3,444
Nov. 17 Central Michigan 8,096/3,031
Dec. 8 Michigan 10,004/5,872
Dec. 11 Mississippi State 8,664/3,256
Dec. 14 Arkansas Pine-Bluff 8,127/2,584
Dec. 22 Chicago State 8,736/1,577
Gophers' yearly average announced attendance
2022-23 — 8,551 (through eight games)
2021-22 — 10,267
2020-21 — None (COVID restrictions)
2019-20 — 10,232
2018-19 — 10,774
2017-18 — 11,850
2016-17 — 10,309
2015-16 — 11,479
2014-15 — 12,188
2013-14 — 11,255
2012-13 — 12,580
2011-12 — 11,794
