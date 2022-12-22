GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Noon Thursday vs. Chicago State • BTN Plus, 1130-AM

Gophers update: The Gophers (5-6, 0-2 Big Ten) ended a five-game losing streak with a 72-56 win Dec. 14 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and will look to keep that momentum going after a week off for finals. Braeden Carrington, Jamison Battle and Dawson Garcia combined for 52 points and nine of the team's season-high 12 three-pointers in the win. The Gophers had 21 assists on 23 field goals but committed 16 turnovers. Two games remain in nonconference play, the other Dec. 29 vs. Alcorn State. Thursday's starting time was moved up from 6:30 p.m. because of the weather.

Chicago State update: The Cougars (3-11) already made a trip to Minnesota this season, falling 83-61 on Nov. 11 against St. Thomas in St. Paul. The Tommies to shoot 63% from the floor while the Cougars shot just 38%, including 4-for-21 on three-pointers. Since beating Southern Indiana on Dec. 4, Chicago State has lost four in a row, including 66-52 vs. Illinois State on Monday. Sophomore guard Wesley Cardet Jr. leads the team in scoring (15.3) and assists (2.9).