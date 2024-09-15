Quentin Redding has been the Gophers’ primary punt and kickoff returner since his freshman season in 2022. So, when the news came Saturday that the junior will miss the remainder of the season because of an undisclosed injury suffered last week against Rhode Island, coach P.J. Fleck had to go into next-man-up mode.
Gophers turn to Koi Perich as punt returner with Quentin Redding out for season
Freshman safety Koi Perich had two returns for 22 yards after the announcement came that Quentin Redding would miss the remainder of the season because of an injury suffered last week.
Turns out, the next man up in this case is someone Fleck and Minnesota’s fan base is eager to see.
Koi Perich, the true freshman safety from Esko, Minn., took over as the Gophers’ primary punt returner in Saturday’s 27-0 victory over Nevada at Huntington Bank Stadium. He had returns of 16 and 6 yards, following up a 28-yard effort he had against Rhode Island.
“I’ve really never had a freshman that — I don’t know what the word is — enlightens me, makes me feel calm and also like, how do you just make me feel so calm that quickly? He’s a really special talent. He’s gotta keep molding that.
“Every time he touches the football,” Fleck added, “I just sit there and go, ‘Oh my gosh, something good’s gonna happen.’ "
The news on Redding, a junior from Menominee Falls, Wis., came when the Big Ten released its availability report two hours before kickoff. The Gophers also had to adjust their kickoff return personnel, with Le’Meke Brockington and Jordan Nubin assuming duties. Brockington returned the opening kick 14 yards to the 14, and that was the only kickoff the Gophers returned because Nevada did not score.
Beers starts at guard
The Gophers made a couple of changes on their starting offensive line, moving Quinn Carroll from right guard to right tackle in place of Martes Lewis and making Ashton Beers the starter at right guard. Carroll had started the season’s first two games at right guard, but the coaching staff decided his skills were needed at right tackle to shore up that position. Beers, a third-year sophomore, made his first career start.
“[Defenses] are going to do everything they can to stop the run,” said Fleck, whose team rushed 32 times for 195 yards. “But I do feel like we’re making strides. We know what some of the issues are, and our guys are starting to work more and more on those issues. I saw better things today than I did last week.”
Lewis 0-for-2 vs. U
Saturday’s game was Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis’ second chance at facing the Gophers. He came up empty again.
As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Lewis started for Colorado in its 30-0 loss to the Gophers in Boulder. Lewis had a day he’d like to forget, completing eight of 16 passes for 55 yards and being sacked four times for 31 yards in losses. Minnesota held the Buffaloes to minus-19 rushing yards for the game.
This meeting didn’t go any better for Lewis, who completed 15 of 23 passes for 114 yards with three interceptions. He also was sacked four times for 27 yards lost and finished with 10 carries for minus-1 yard.
Etc.
• During the KFXN pregame show, Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle reacted to the news that the Pac-12 is adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State. “Unfortunately, nothing surprises me anymore,” he said. “… It’s really good that we’re legacy members of the Big Ten Conference.”
• Gophers cornerback Justin Walley left the game in the second quarter, walking off gingerly and favoring his right leg after being tended to on the field. He did not return to the game, and Fleck was hopeful that the injury isn’t serious.
The Gophers go into Big Ten play with a 2-1 record and a feat that they had not accomplished in 62 years.