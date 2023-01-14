Shelby Frank of the Gophers won the weight throw on Friday in the Leonard Hilton Invitational in Houston. Her throw was 72 feet, 5¼ inches or 22.08 meters.

Frank is the only Division I thrower with a toss of at least 22 meters this indoor season. The junior from Grand Forks, N.D., also has a recent throw of 22.21 — the second best in program history.

Among the other eight Minnesota individual winners were Amira Young, who won the 60-meter dash (7.34 seconds) and the 200 (24.27), Emma Atkinson in the 3,000 (9:46.64) by more than seven seconds, and Abigail Schaaffe in the 400 (55.57).

U wrestlers lose to Huskers

The No. 12 Gophers wrestling team lost 21-9 to No. 16 Nebraska in Lincoln. Minnesota (7-2, 0-2 Big Ten) won only three matches against the Cornhuskers (5-2, 1-0).

Aaron Nagao won 4-2 in overtime at 133 pounds, Andrew Sparks won 6-1 at 165 and Isaiah Salazar, ranked No. 12 nationally, got a takedown in the last three seconds to beat No. 10 Lenny Pinto 7-6 at 184.

Houks to lead Montana State

Former Gophers volleyball associate head coach Matt Houk was named the head coach at Montana State. Houk, who spent nine seasons working alongside Hugh McCutcheon, will inherit a program that went 14-16 in 2022, including 9-7 in the Big Sky Conference. Jen Houk, Matt's wife who spent the past five seasons with the Gophers and was an assistant coach in 2022, will also join the Bobcats staff.

JEFF DAY

Etc.

• Dr. Alan S. Cureton, president of Northwestern (St. Paul) from 2002 until retiring last spring, was awarded the Dan Dutcher Meritorious Service Award for making significant contributions to Division III athletics.

• Stella Swenson of Wayzata High School was named Gatorade Minnesota Volleyball Player of the Year for the second straight season. The 6-1 junior setter led the Trojans to their second Class 4A state title in a row. She has verbally committed to the Gophers.

• The Gophers gymnastics team, ranked No. 19 in the nation by the RoadToNationals. will compete in the Wasatch Classic at 4 p.m. Saturday in West Valley, Utah. Other teams in the field are Boise State, UCLA and Washington.