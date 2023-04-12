The Gophers hit a season-high four homers in one game to beat North Dakota State 12-9 on Tuesday night at Siebert Field in nonconference baseball.
Riley Swenson hit a three-run homer, Jake Larson a two-run shot and Weber Neels and Ike Mezzenga solo shots for Minnesota (9-22).
Sophomore Seth Clausen got the victory with 2⅓ shutout innings.
Terrell Huggins went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI for the Bison (8-23).
Etc.
- Former Gopher heavyweight Gable Steveson is returning to amateur wrestling. He registered for the U.S. Open from April 26-30 in Las Vegas. The tournament acts as the first step in qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials next summer.
- The Gophers men's golf team finished 14th, or last, in the Tiger Collegiate Invitational in Columbia, Mo., with a 10-over 874. Illinois won with a 68-under 796. Minnesota's top golfer was Ben Warian, who closed with a 1-under 71 for a 209 total, tying for 16th.
- Tyler VanWinkle was hired as the director of video services for the Gophers women's basketball team. She worked with new Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit at West Virginia.
- Former Gophers player and head coach Lindsay Whalen was named to the CoSida Academic All-America Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Also in the class is former Big Ten commissioner and Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren, who played basketball at Grand Canyon and later was a Vikings executive.
- The Minnesota Aurora FC will introduce its team for the 2023 season from 1 to 3 p.m. on May 7 at the Huntington Bank rotunda at the Mall of America.
- Jason Gregoire was named the Concordia (Moorhead) women's hockey coach for a second time, replacing Maureen Greiner, who stepped down in February. Gregoire was the Cobbers head coach from 2015-18.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers hit four homers to defeat North Dakota State
Riley Swenson had a three-run homer and Jake Larson a two-run shot to lead Minnesota.
Sports
Lakers outlast Wolves 108-102 in OT, advance to face Memphis
Nearly everything about this season has been a grueling challenge for the Los Angeles Lakers, so nobody in a gold jersey really seemed surprised when Anthony Davis committed a baffling foul that allowed Minnesota's Mike Conley to snatch a playoff berth from their hands with 0.1 seconds on the regulation clock.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Twins
Twins give up tying ninth-inning run, then edge White Sox in 10th
The White Sox's fielding did them in again, when third baseman Hanser Alberto fielded a Michael A. Taylor bunt and threw wildly to first in the 10th. Willi Castro sprinted home from second with the winning run.
Wolves
Scoring punch deserts Wolves late in OT play-in game loss to Lakers
The Wolves didn't score for a six-minute stretch in the fourth quarter, allowing the Lakers to charge back into the game, force overtime and earn the No. 7 seed in the West. Minnesota will face the Pelicans-Thunder winner on Friday for a last chance to make the playoffs.