If the Gophers volleyball team thought it might be getting a break Thursday after a rugged stretch of competition, it soon found out that wouldn't be the case.

Mckenna Wucherer had 15 kills, Lydia Grote added 13 and the No. 9 Gophers recovered after dropping the first set against High Point, winning 22-25, 25-11, 25-20, 25-17 in the Diet Coke Classic at Maturi Pavilion.

The Gophers (4-3) dropped the first set despite outhitting High Point .276-.133, as the Panthers had five aces while the Gophers had five service errors. The Gophers rebounded with a dominant second set, and closed strong in the third after it was tied 19-19.

It was the Gophers' first contest against an unranked team since their season opener. The Gophers had played five consecutive ranked opponents since then — four in the top 10.