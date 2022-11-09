Gophers goaltender Justen Close was named the Big Ten men's hockey second star of the week on Tuesday after leading Minnesota to a sweep of then-No. 12 Notre Dame.

The senior allowed just one goal, stopping 45 of 46 shots, as the Gophers, who moved back up to No. 1 this week, won 4-1 and 3-0. The native of Kindersley, Saskatchewan, lowered his goals against average to 1.84 this season, ranking 11th in the nation, and improved his save percentage to .919.

