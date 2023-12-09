Doug Gillen, the starting first baseman on the 1956 Gophers baseball team that won the College World Series, died on Wednesday at age 89.

Gillen, who graduated from Minneapolis North High School, was a three-year letterwinner for the Gophers. He batted .370 in six games during the 1956 College World Series.

Gillen, who joined the Gophers after serving in the Navy, owned a sporting goods store after graduating from the university.

JOEL RIPPEL

College hockey

• Sam Morton and Luc Wilson scored power-play goals in the first period and host Minnesota State Mankato beat St. Thomas 3-1. Mack Byers scored shorthanded for the Tommies.

• Ben Steeves scored twice and Minnesota Duluth tied host Miami (Ohio) 3-3. The Bulldogs won a shootout 2-0.

• Carter Jones had two goals and an assist as host Bemidji State routed Lake Superior State 7-1.

• Verner Miettinen, Ryan Rosborough and Dylan Anhorn scored goals as St. Cloud State beat host Nebraska Omaha 3-1.