The No. 3 Gophers (9-3-1, 5-3-1 WCHA) took the lead over UMD (6-4-1, 5-3-1 WCHA) late in the first period and remained a step ahead of the Bulldogs — and UMD goalie Eve Gascon — for the rest of the night, sealing the victory in the last five seconds of the game with an empty-netter. The teams meet again at 3 p.m. Saturday at Amsoil Arena.