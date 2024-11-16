The Gophers women’s hockey team took last weekend off, bearing a four-game win streak and a top-three national ranking but with things not quite clicking the way coach Brad Frost wanted. In Friday’s 4-1 WCHA win at No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, it all came together.
“Tonight was something our group can be really proud of,” he said.
The No. 3 Gophers (9-3-1, 5-3-1 WCHA) took the lead over UMD (6-4-1, 5-3-1 WCHA) late in the first period and remained a step ahead of the Bulldogs — and UMD goalie Eve Gascon — for the rest of the night, sealing the victory in the last five seconds of the game with an empty-netter. The teams meet again at 3 p.m. Saturday at Amsoil Arena.
The Gophers took the lead in the final five minutes of the first period. Freshman defender Chlore Primerano dished the puck to junior Sydney Morrow, who flipped it over Gascon’s shoulder, just clearing the crossbar. UMD responded just more than a minute later when senior defender Hanna Baskin centered the puck, then sent it high through a mess of players.
Midway through the second period, the Gophers’ Natalie Mlynkova passed from the goal line out to Abbey Murphy, who sent a one-timer past Garcon. Minnesota tacked on a shorthanded goal off a two-on-none that senior center Ella Huber barely squeaked past UMD’s Gascon.
“Just a great read by Ella and Murph on that,” Frost said. “Really nice play to set that up.”
Huber also scored an empty-netter with five seconds left in the game.
UMD coach Laura Schuler said she felt the momentum went both ways and that the Bulldogs managed the puck better than in their most recent series against Minnesota State Mankato.
“We have to be better in taking advantage of when we have three-on-twos or two-on-fours, that puck’s got to get to the net,” she said.
Hannah Clark made 27 saves for the Gophers. Gascon was under pressure all game, facing 52 shots and making 48 saves.
In recent years, Minnesota hasn’t had much trouble getting past the Bulldogs. Last season the Gophers won all five meetings. The past 10 times they’ve faced off the Bulldogs have once just once and tied another.
Both teams were off last weekend. Minnesota most recently swept Bemidji State on the road; UMD hosted Minnesota State Mankato, winning the opener and tying the second but picking up a conference point in a shootout.
