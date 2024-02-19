Everyone remembers upsets throughout the college basketball season when fans storm the court after top-ranked teams lose on the road.

Taking care of business when favored to win at home isn't as exciting, but it's necessary for good teams.

The Gophers made their fans sweat down the stretch after nearly squandering a 17-point lead late Sunday, but they held on for the 81-70 win against Rutgers at Williams Arena.

Pharrel Payne had a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Gophers, who are back to .500 in conference play after a two-game road slide at Iowa and Purdue.

The Gophers (16-9, 7-7 Big Ten) led 72-55 after Dawson Garcia's three-pointer with 3:38 to play, but they were careless with the ball against the full-court press and lost the momentum during a critical stretch.

Two free throws from Derek Simpson capped an 11-0 run for Rutgers to cut it to 72-66 with 2:11 remaining in the game. It was eerily similar to collapses for the Gophers when they lost to Missouri and Iowa on the road with 20-point leads, but this wouldn't be a repeat of those debacles.

The Gophers shot 15-for-19 from the foul line in the second half, including eight straight free throws to end the second half. Elijah Hawkins also had 16 points and seven assists. Garcia added 14 points and eight rebounds.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 81, Rutgers 70

The Scarlet Knights (14-11, 6-8) entered the night on a four-game win streak that included road wins at Penn State and Maryland. The Big Ten's top defensive team held opponents to 57 points and 35% shooting during the win streak, but Rutgers couldn't contain Payne early.

Payne and Rutgers' Cliff Omoruyi turned the game into a frontcourt duel in the first half. They both had 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting and six rebounds with both teams tied 37-37 at halftime.

The atmosphere was electric in wins against Michigan State and Northwestern at home earlier this month. The Gophers fed off the energy of the fans again Sunday to open the second half on a 19-7 run to lead by double figures.

Cam Christie and Hawkins drilled back-to-back three-pointers for a 56-44 Minnesota lead just under 13 minutes left in the second half.

The best game of Payne's career previously had been an 18-point performance against Penn State as a freshman. The 6-9 Cottage Grove native showed growth at times offensively, but struggling to stay healthy slowed his progress.

Payne seemed to be limping in the second half of last Sunday's 84-76 loss at No. 2 Purdue before fouling out. He had 13 points and nine fouls combined in the two straight losses, which was tougher to swallow at Iowa when Garcia was sidelined with an injury.

On Sunday, Payne powered his way to a layup off the glass in the second half to extend the Gophers' lead to 64-52 with 6:29 to play. Two minutes later, Payne passed out of the low post to Hawkins for a three to make it a 15-point advantage.

The only blemish for Payne on the night was his 5-for-11 shooting from the foul line, but the Gophers overcame that clutch foul shooting from others late and a strong effort defensively.

Rutgers was held to 25% shooting in the second half, including 1-for-13 from three-point range. Jeremiah Williams, who had been averaging a team-high 14 points in the past four games, was held to nine points on 2-for-10 shooting.







