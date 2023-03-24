Game recap
Star Tribune's three stars
1. Bryce Brodzinski, Gophers: Senior winger had a hat trick in the third period, had another goal waved off and added an assist.
2. Aaron Huglen, Gophers: The center started Minnesota's rally with a second-period goal. He also was strong in the circle, winning 11 of 18 faceoffs.
3. Brody Lamb, Gophers: Freshman had a goal and an assist.
By the numbers
35-18 The Gophers' performance in the faceoff circle for the game, after they started 6-7.
14 Gophers who had at least one point.
4 Power-play goals for the Gophers.
