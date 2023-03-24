Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Game recap

Star Tribune's three stars

1. Bryce Brodzinski, Gophers: Senior winger had a hat trick in the third period, had another goal waved off and added an assist.

2. Aaron Huglen, Gophers: The center started Minnesota's rally with a second-period goal. He also was strong in the circle, winning 11 of 18 faceoffs.

3. Brody Lamb, Gophers: Freshman had a goal and an assist.

By the numbers

35-18 The Gophers' performance in the faceoff circle for the game, after they started 6-7.

14 Gophers who had at least one point.

4 Power-play goals for the Gophers.