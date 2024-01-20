Power-play goals by Emma Kreisz and Ava Lindsay helped the Gophers women's hockey team rally for a 3-1 victory over Bemidji State on Saturday in Bemidji.

The victory was the 22nd in a row for the Gophers over the Beavers. The No. 5-ranked Gophers (18-5-1, 12-5-1 WCHA) defeated the Beavers (3-20-1, 2-16) 2-0 in the series opener on Friday. The Beavers' last victory in the series was Dec. 2, 2017.

Khloe Lund's goal with 12 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the first period gave the Beavers a 1-0 lead.

Kreisz tied the score, on assists from Madeline Wethington and Lindsay, with 3:28 remaining in the second period.

Lindsay's goal, assisted by Wethington and Kreisz, in the first two minutes of the third period gave the Gophers the lead. Josefin Bouveng's goal with 5:44 remaining extended the Gophers' lead to 3-1.

Gophers coach Brad Frost missed the series because of a medical situation. Frost is expected to return for next weekend's home-and-home series vs. Minnesota State Mankato. Associate head coach Greg May filled in for Frost.