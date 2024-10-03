New Gophers baseball coach Ty McDevitt and his staff have wasted no time making inroads with players around Minnesota. The Gophers have received nine commitments, including two of the top seniors and three of the top juniors in the state.
New Gophers baseball coach Ty McDevitt prioritizing Minnesota’s best players
The Gophers haven’t landed a No. 1-ranked baseball recruit in Minnesota, but Ty McDevitt is now on track to get signatures from two such players.
They have landed Luke Ryerse (P/3B/DH, East Ridge), Ethan Felling (P/OF, Mahtomedi), Oliver Lindstrom (P/1B, Minneapolis South), Tristan Moore (P/OF, Buffalo ) and Zach Trettin (P/2B, Southwest Christian) in the Class of 2025. Ryerse is the top-rated senior in the state while Felling is No. 6, according to Prep Baseball Report’s rankings.
Since Prep Baseball Report started its rankings in 2015, the Gophers have never landed the No. 1 prospect in the state in any class.
Ryerse will also be a kicker for the Gophers football team.
“I am excited and proud to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota! I want to thank God for blessing me with such an amazing opportunity and for guidance along the way. I couldn’t be more excited to represent my home state in the maroon and gold. Go Gophers!!!” Felling said on his X account.
The Gophers have also received commitments from juniors Parker Killian (P/OF, Chaska), Hudson Ohm (P/OF, Zumbrota-Mazeppa), Bennett Skinner (SS, East Ridge) and Davis Fleming (1B/OF/P, Cretin-Derham Hall). Killian, Ohm and Skinner are ranked No. 1, No. 3 and No. 9 in their class, respectively.
“I am very excited to announce my commitment to play baseball at the University of Minnesota! I’d like to thank my family, coaches, friends, and everyone else who has helped me achieve this goal. Go Gophs!” Killian said on his X account.
Ohm said on X: “I am excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota. Huge thank you goes out to my parents and my entire family, coaches and teammates, and all of those who have supported me through the years.”
