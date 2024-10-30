Minnesota GOP scores a win challenging who will review absentee ballots in Hennepin County

The Republican Party of Minnesota and an allied group, the Minnesota Voters Alliance, petitioned the court to intervene after determining that nobody on the Republican Party list of more than 1,500 volunteers had been appointed to Hennepin County's absentee ballot board. The volunteers were drawn from counties statewide and their names submitted to the Secretary of State's Office earlier this year. The Democratic Party in Minnesota submitted its own list to the office, and election judges are supposed to be selected from both parties' rosters.