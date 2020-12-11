Minnesota's Republican congressional delegation is now firmly behind a Texas lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court that is seeking to reverse the presidential election.

On Friday, GOP U.S. Reps. Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn joined U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, and a large group of other House Republicans in backing the court challenge. It seeks to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden's 62 Electoral College votes in four swing states.

"Election laws across several states were amended or suspended in the closing months of the 2020 election by acts of state officials and courts, not state legislatures," Hagedorn said in a statement Friday. "I joined 125 of my colleagues and signed onto the amicus brief because I believe the Supreme Court should consider the Texas case on constitutional grounds to ensure that all U.S. citizens are treated fairly and the election was conducted in accordance with state laws."

The original brief Emmer signed Thursday had 106 House Republican signatures. Stauber explained in a post on Twitter Friday that his name had not yet appeared on the list of signers because of a "clerical error in the filing" but added that it would be fixed soon.

Minnesota's Republican Rep.-elect Michelle Fischbach, too, has spoken in support of Trump's unproven allegations of widespread voter fraud. U.S. Attorney General William Barr, among others, have dismissed fraud as a determining factor in the outcome of the presidential race.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton singled out Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in a suit filed this week that repeats disproved and unsupported allegations about mail ballots and voting in those states. The suit and the amicus brief Minnesota's GOP congressmen signed argues that officials in those states illegally circumvented their legislatures to change election rules ahead of Election Day.

Pennsylvania's attorney general, in a response to the suit before the high court, shot back on Thursday to label the lawsuit a "seditious abuse of the judicial process." Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison meanwhile called it an "evidence-free effort to undemocratically throw out the votes in states where [Trump] just doesn't like the result."

Minnesota and nearly two dozen other states — including several led by Republican governors — have also filed briefs to the high court against the Texas litigation.

Trump failed to flip Minnesota in last month's election, losing by more than 233,000 votes. But 15 GOP state lawmakers have also since written Paxton to ask him to add Minnesota to the list of states in his lawsuit. Signatories include state Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, a Big Lake Republican whose Senate elections committee grilled Secretary of State Steve Simon over the administration of the election earlier this week.

Though acknowledging publicly that claims of widespread fraud "have not held up under scrutiny or in the courts," Kiffmeyer has led critiques of Simon's agreement to extend the counting deadline for absentee ballots and waive witness requirements in response to pre-election lawsuits that cited the coronavirus pandemic.

The GOP lawmakers' letter to Paxton asserts that Simon "knowingly and deliberately conducted an illegal election by virtue of his manipulation of the law."

Stephen Montemayor • 612-673-1755

Twitter: @smontemayor