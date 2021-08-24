A prominent Minnesota GOP donor will ask a judge to release him to home monitoring Tuesday afternoon as he prepares a defense against charges of sex trafficking minors.

In court documents filed Tuesday morning, a lawyer for 30-year-old Anton Lazzaro says his client should be confined to his 2,200-square-foot condo in downtown Minneapolis, instead of Sherburne County jail. Attorney Zachary Lee Newland says Lazzaro's home would be fitted with thumbprint locks and cameras providing a 24/7 feed to U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services. "Taking the cameras together with the recommended use of bio-metric locks on areas where Mr. Lazzaro cannot go inside the home Mr. Lazzaro will be living inside a real-life 'Truman Show' scenario," wrote Newland, referring to the 1999 movie about a man whose life is secretly filmed for a reality show.

Lazzaro is set to appear in St. Paul's federal courthouse at 2 p.m. Tuesday for a hearing on detention. A 10-count indictment alleges Lazzaro recruited six minors to engage in sex for money over several months in 2020.

Lazzaro has contributed to dozens of Republican campaigns in recent years. His political ties have sparked outrage among state party members, and played a significant role in GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan's ousting last week.

Gisela Castro Medina, A 19-year-old University of St. Thomas student and who served as chairwoman of the school's Republican chapter, has been charged with helping Lazzaro recruit victims for the commercial sex conspiracy.

