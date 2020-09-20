MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported that the state has topped more than 90,000 positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.

The state confirmed 1,318 new cases in the last day, lifting the total to 90,017, and two new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus. The state's death toll stands at 1,965. Of those, 1,423 have occurred in long-term care of assisted living facilities.

A total of 248 people are currently hospitalized. There are 123 patients in intensive care, down nearly a dozen since Saturday.

