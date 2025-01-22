Here are the most surprising girls hockey teams of the 2024-25 season

A panel of a half-dozen girls hockey coaches couldn’t decide when asked to name the most surprising girls hockey team this season. Some picked teams with better victory totals, while others recognized foes they never played — as a sign of respect.
No consensus was reached. Here’s a look at the contenders:
Class 2A
In most seasons, Blaine would be alone as the pick for surprise team from the Northwest Suburban Conference. Not so this season. That would be Centennial/Spring Lake Park, a team hovering near the top in the coaches poll and winner 19 times through the first 21 games.
In Section 4, Hill-Murray was thought to be almost unstoppable with Woodbury and Stillwater poised to challenge. However, Woodbury raced to a 20-0-1 record and the accompanying top seed. Get to know the name Alaina Gnetz, a junior forward at Woodbury with 29 goals and a verbal commitment to Minnesota Duluth.
Minnetonka doesn’t sneak up on anyone, but it’s worth noting that the Skippers graduated the most points of any team in the state (166 points from their senior class last season) but have found a way to win by committee this season.
Class 1A
Breck was mentioned by one coach as “a young team that can win a strong section [5] that includes Orono and Mound Westonka.” Marshall and Minnesota River, meanwhile, “don’t have the strongest schedule but are taking care of the teams they play with ease,” giving them impressive records that other teams notice.
