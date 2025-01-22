High Schools

Here are the most surprising girls hockey teams of the 2024-25 season

Reporter David La Vaque talked with coaches to learn which programs have turned heads this season.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 22, 2025 at 10:00PM
Girls High School Hockey
A panel of a half-dozen girls hockey coaches couldn’t decide when asked to name their pick for the most surprising girls hockey team this season. Several schools met the criteria. (Jeff Lawler/SportsEngine)

A panel of a half-dozen girls hockey coaches couldn’t decide when asked to name the most surprising girls hockey team this season. Some picked teams with better victory totals, while others recognized foes they never played — as a sign of respect.

No consensus was reached. Here’s a look at the contenders:

Class 2A

Led by Olivia Kortan, Haylee Melquist and Shay Benson, Moorhead is a program gaining attention from opposing coaches. Blaine, a team led in points by Colleigh Johnson, Abigail Costa and Gracyn Knowles — and backed by goalie Kayden Larson — also gets consideration.

In most seasons, Blaine would be alone as the pick for surprise team from the Northwest Suburban Conference. Not so this season. That would be Centennial/Spring Lake Park, a team hovering near the top in the coaches poll and winner 19 times through the first 21 games.

In Section 4, Hill-Murray was thought to be almost unstoppable with Woodbury and Stillwater poised to challenge. However, Woodbury raced to a 20-0-1 record and the accompanying top seed. Get to know the name Alaina Gnetz, a junior forward at Woodbury with 29 goals and a verbal commitment to Minnesota Duluth.

Alaina Gnetz of Woodbury

Minnetonka doesn’t sneak up on anyone, but it’s worth noting that the Skippers graduated the most points of any team in the state (166 points from their senior class last season) but have found a way to win by committee this season.

Class 1A

Breck was mentioned by one coach as “a young team that can win a strong section [5] that includes Orono and Mound Westonka.” Marshall and Minnesota River, meanwhile, “don’t have the strongest schedule but are taking care of the teams they play with ease,” giving them impressive records that other teams notice.

about the writer

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

