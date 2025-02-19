Revenge tours, hopeful four-peats, All-Minnesota stars and more.
By the numbers: Digits behind the 2025 girls hockey state tournament
Sixteen teams will vie for state titles starting Wednesday. Only two will be crowned champions by the week’s end.
Here are the numbers that define this week’s girls hockey state tournament.
1
Team making a tournament debut this year. Holy Family, the No. 5 seed in the Class 2A bracket, is making its first trip to state. The Fire earned the first appearance in their seven-year program history by upsetting No. 1 Minnetonka.
4
The most goals scored by skaters in last week’s section championships, both in Class 1A. Junior Hannah Johnson netted four goals in seventh-seeded Fergus Falls' 9-2 win over Northern Lakes. Senior Sophie Hess scored all of eighth-seeded River Lakes' goals in a 4-0 shutout of Willmar.
5
Goals averaged per game by three teams: No. 2 seed Centennial/Spring Lake Park (5.36) and No. 3 seed Hill-Murray (5.07) in Class 2A and No. 6 seed Marshall (5.07) in Class 1A.
Only one team, Dodge County in Class 1A, averages less than one goal allowed per game (0.88).
6
Teams that have won at least one tournament title: Warroad, Holy Angels, Proctor/Hermantown, Edina, Hill-Murray and Andover. Dodge County, Orono, Centennial/Spring Lake Park and Farmington have runner-up finishes.
7
Years since Marshall reached the Class 1A tournament. Led by sophomore forward Brooklyn Mauch‘s 47 goals and 35 assists, the Tigers snapped the longest active drought of this year’s tournament field.
7
Schools that form River Lakes' Class 1A co-op: Albany, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Eden Valley-Watkins, New London-Spicer, Paynesville, Rocori and St. John’s Prep.
11
Teams from last year’s tourneys that are back at Xcel. Six of the eight Class 1A teams and five in the Class 2A field competed in 2024’s tournaments. Both classes' champions (Warroad, Edina) and finalists (Dodge County, Hill-Murray) are back.
11
- The longest active state tournament appearance streak, held by Class 2A top seed Edina. The Hornets have won five titles in that span, including last year’s.
15
All-Minnesota Team players competing at state.
16
Trips to state by Warroad, the most of either tournament field. The Warriors, the No. 3 seed in 1A, haven’t missed a trip to Xcel since 2015 and are riding a 17-game win streak. They could become the first girls hockey team to four-peat. Breck won three consecutive titles from 2018-2020.
80
Combined assists by Centennial/Spring Lake Park senior Teagan Kulenkamp (44) and sophomore Grace Laager (36). The pair rank first and second in the state in total assists this season.
122
Combined points by Farmington’s top four scorers. Jenna Goblirsch (41), Taylor Risch (31), Amelia Goblirsch (30) and Payton Blom (20) are all freshmen for an underclassmen-heavy Tigers team making its seventh trip to Class 2A state.
Tartan's Mark Klingsporn, whose team is unbeaten this season, became the seventh to reach 700 victories.