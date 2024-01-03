The Minnesota girls' high,school basketball rankings as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
1. Minnetonka 10-0
2. St. Michael-Albertville 11-0
3. Hopkins 9-2
4. Eden Prairie 10-1
5. Wayzata 8-2
6. Lakeville North 6-3
7. Maple Grove 7-1
8. Rosemount 9-2
9. Andover 7-2
10. Eastview 8-3
¤
1. DeLaSalle 8-2
2. Alexandria 9-1
3. Benilde-St. Margaret's 3-5
4. Delano 11-0
5. Marshall 8-1
6. Monticello 11-1
7. St. Peter 8-1
8. Totino-Grace 10-1
9. Byron 7-1
10. Winona 8-1
¤
1. Providence Academy 10-2
2. Minnehaha Academy 10-2
3. Albany 8-1
4. Jordan 9-1
5. New London-Spicer 8-0
6. Crosby-Ironton 8-2
7. Pelican Rapids 9-0
8. Dover-Eyota 12-1
9. Perham 10-2
10. Holdingford 8-2
¤
1. Goodhue 8-3
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl 11-2
3. Hayfield 12-0
4. Hancock 8-1
5. Sleepy Eye 10-1
6. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 6-2
7. Fosston 9-0
8. Braham 9-0
9. Kelliher-Northome 6-1
10. Mayer Lutheran 7-3
