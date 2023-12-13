The Minnesota girls' high,school basketball rankings as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

1. Minnetonka 4-0

2. Hopkins 6-1

3. Lakeville North 3-1

4. St. Michael-Albertville 6-0

5. Maple Grove 5-0

6. Eden Prairie 6-1

7. Wayzata 4-2

8. Stillwater 4-1

9. Rosemount 3-1

10. Eastview 4-2

1. Benilde-St. Margaret's 2-3

2. DeLaSalle 3-2

3. Alexandria 5-1

4. St. Peter 6-0

5. Totino-Grace 5-0

6. Delano 6-0

7. Byron 2-0

8. Minneapolis Roosevelt 4-2

9. Cretin-Derham Hall 4-1

10. Marshall 3-1

1. Providence Academy 7-0

2. Albany 5-0

3. Minnehaha Academy 8-0

4. Crosby-Ironton 6-0

5. Jordan 6-0

6. Duluth Marshall 4-1

7. New London-Spicer 4-0

8. Pequot Lakes 3-0

9. Perham 5-1

10. Sauk Centre 4-1

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl 6-1

2. Hayfield 5-0

3. Hancock 5-0

4. Goodhue 3-2

5. Sleepy Eye 7-0

6. Kelliher-Northome 5-0

7. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 4-0

8. Cass Lake-Bena 2-0

9. Nevis 3-0

10. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 2-2

_____