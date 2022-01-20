The Minnesota girls' high,school basketball rankings as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

Class 2A

1. Minnehaha Academy

12-2

2. Goodhue

14-1

3. Holy Family

14-2

4. St. Croix Lutheran

12-2

5. Providence Academy

11-4

6. New London-Spicer

13-1

7. Montevideo

9-1

8. Sauk Centre

8-5

9. Albany

8-4

10. Pequot Lakes

13-1

