The Minnesota girls' high,school basketball rankings as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
Class 2A
1. Minnehaha Academy
12-2
2. Goodhue
14-1
3. Holy Family
14-2
4. St. Croix Lutheran
12-2
5. Providence Academy
11-4
6. New London-Spicer
13-1
7. Montevideo
9-1
8. Sauk Centre
8-5
9. Albany
8-4
10. Pequot Lakes
13-1
¤
___<<
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Twins elect Gardenhire, Gladden, Tovar to team Hall of Fame
The Minnesota Twins will induct former manager Ron Gardenhire and former players Dan Gladden and César Tovar into the team's Hall of Fame this summer.
High Schools
Hopkins girls still top ticket in town, taking national stage via ESPN
Basketball Across Minnesota: Nothing in this sports market is a sure thing, but watching the Hopkins girls' basketball team feels close to perfection. It's the No. 1 basketball show in town at any level.
Sports
Beijing Olympics will showcase hockey's next generation
The disappointment of the NHL not participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics quickly turned to excitement for a handful of U.S. players at the world junior championship.
Sports
Rays say split-season plan with Montreal rejected by MLB
The Tampa Bay Rays' proposed plan to split the season between Florida and Montreal has been rejected by Major League Baseball.
Sports
Komarov, Filppula, Vatanen named to Finland's Olympic team
Former NHL players Leo Komarov, Sami Vatanen, Valtteri Filppula, Markus Granlund and Mikko Lehtonen were among those named Thursday to Finland's men's hockey roster for the Beijing Olympics.