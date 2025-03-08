Earlier this season, Maple Grove senior guard Jordan Ode said she and six other seniors for the Crimson wanted to be the first at Maple Grove to hoist a girls basketball state trophy.
Maple Grove lands No. 1 seed in Class 4A girls basketball state tournament
Three defending champs — Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3A), Providence Academy (2A) and Goodhue (1A) — also received top seeds.
This year could be their chance.
Maple Grove, the No. 2-ranked team in the Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide girls basketball ranking, was awarded the top seed in the Class 4A bracket of the girls state tournament Saturday. The Crimson will play No. 8 seed White Bear Lake at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the quarterfinals at Williams Arena.
The Crimson (26-2) entered last year’s tournament as a fourth seed in 4A and lost to top seed Hopkins in the semifinals. Hopkins (24-5) has the third seed in this year’s bracket.
“That is at the forefront of all of our minds,” Ode previously said.
Two-time defending champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s (23-6) was given the top seed in the 3A bracket, three-time defending champion Providence Academy (29-0) got the top seed in the 2A bracket, and defending champion Goodhue (24-5) received the No. 1 seed in the 1A bracket.
The 4A, 3A and 2A quarterfinals are Wednesday, the 1A quarterfinals Thursday. The Class 4A and 3A semifinals are Thursday, the Class 2A and 1A semifinals Friday. All championship games are Saturday at Williams Arena. Find out more about the schedule here.
Here’s what you need to know about the tournaments, spread over two sites, Maturi Pavilion and Williams Arena.
Quarterfinal schedule
Class 4A
Wednesday
At Williams Arena
10 a.m.: White Bear Lake (20-9) vs. Maple Grove (26-2)
Noon: Brainerd (25-4) vs. Lakeville North (18-11)
2 p.m.: Anoka (20-8) vs. Eastview (25-3)
4 p.m.: Chaska (18-11) vs. Hopkins (24-5)
Class 3A
Wednesday
At Maturi Pavilion
10 a.m.: Stewartville (21-8) vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (23-6)
Noon: Alexandria (24-4) vs. DeLaSalle (24-5)
2 p.m.: Cretin-Derham Hall (20-9) vs. Monticello (29-0)
4 p.m.: Rock Ridge (24-5) vs. Marshall (27-1)
Class 2A
Wednesday
At Williams Arena
6 p.m.: New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (23-5) vs. Providence Academy (29-0)
8 p.m.: Minnewaska Area (27-3) vs. Sauk Centre (27-2)
At Maturi Pavilion
6 p.m.: Barnesville (22-6) vs. Crosby-Ironton (30-0)
8 p.m.: Caledonia (27-3) vs. Minnehaha Academy (20-9)
Class 1A
Thursday
At Maturi Pavilion
11 a.m.: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (25-4) vs. Goodhue (24-5)
1 p.m.: Cromwell-Wright (25-4) vs. West Central Area (23-6)
3 p.m.: MACCRAY (23-5) vs. Mayer Lutheran (26-3)
5 p.m.: Sacred Heart (24-6) vs. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (29-2)
